Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Mogo Stock Down 4.5 %

MOGO opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.96.

Get Mogo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mogo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mogo during the second quarter worth $198,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,349,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 196,785 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.