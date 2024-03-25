Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE TAP opened at $67.16 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $127,337,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

