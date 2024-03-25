Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.02. The company had a trading volume of 218,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,399. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $290.98 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.51 and a 200 day moving average of $361.96. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

