Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.00

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

Moog Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Moog had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter.

Moog Increases Dividend

About Moog

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

