Morgan Stanley Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $236.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Shares of EPAM opened at $270.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.12. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,736,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

