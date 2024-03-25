Morgan Stanley Direct Lending to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
Shares of MSDL stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.05. 33,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
