Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 117.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $10.10. 3,212,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.76. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $658,463 over the last three months. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

