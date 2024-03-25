Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.15. 5,223,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vistra has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

