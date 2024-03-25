Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.27. 176,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 757,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 732,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 241,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

