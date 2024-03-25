Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.27. 176,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 757,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 9.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
