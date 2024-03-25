Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after buying an additional 173,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $4,937,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 21.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUR opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

