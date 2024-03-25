National Bankshares Increases Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$174.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$173.00 to C$174.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE LAS.A traded up C$0.48 on Monday, reaching C$155.00. 7,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of C$95.59 and a 12 month high of C$159.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$149.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$139.24. The company has a market cap of C$475.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

