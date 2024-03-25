National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 149.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

