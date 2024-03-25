Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.25 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

