NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Shares Down 4%

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.56. 1,202,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,467,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

