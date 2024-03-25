NEAR Protocol Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.01 billion and $707.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.60 or 0.00010806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00082612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,179,732,477 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,179,735,595 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.17778353 USD and is up 10.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $402,226,917.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

