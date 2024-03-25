Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $660.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $594.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $556.82 and its 200 day moving average is $520.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

