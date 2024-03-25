Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32,756 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $76,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Netflix by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,958.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.85.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $628.24. The company had a trading volume of 964,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.48 and its 200-day moving average is $484.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

