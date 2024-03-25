NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.12. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at NetSol Technologies

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

