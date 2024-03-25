Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGNE. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurogene
Neurogene Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGNE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Neurogene Company Profile
Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.