Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGNE. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurogene

Neurogene Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NGNE opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $640.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGNE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.