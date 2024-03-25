NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) versus Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Critical Review

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and Weyerhaeuser’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 3.39 $839.00 million $1.15 30.97

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than NewLake Capital Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

79.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NewLake Capital Partners and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLake Capital Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 4 3 0 2.43

NewLake Capital Partners currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.35%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than NewLake Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser 10.93% 7.36% 4.37%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats NewLake Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

