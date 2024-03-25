NFT Market Capitalization Reaches $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,901.71 or 0.99375381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00154621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

