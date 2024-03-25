NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.29.

NIKE Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

