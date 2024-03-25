NL Industries (NYSE:NL) and Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Financial Analysis

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) and Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NL Industries and Wrap Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NL Industries $161.29 million 2.13 -$2.31 million ($0.04) -176.00 Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -15.54

Wrap Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NL Industries. NL Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wrap Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.0% of NL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NL Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NL Industries and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NL Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NL Industries currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.98%. Given NL Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NL Industries is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

NL Industries has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NL Industries and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NL Industries -1.43% -0.59% -0.40% Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wrap Technologies beats NL Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NL Industries

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement devices, trim tabs, steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories; and grab handles, pin cleats, and other accessories; primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard and performance boats. In addition, the company produces and markets value-added titanium dioxide pigments, a base industrial product used in imparting whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability to a diverse range of customer applications and end-use markets, including coatings, plastics, paper, inks, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial and consumer products. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.