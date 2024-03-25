NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NMIH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,576 shares of company stock worth $9,556,978. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in NMI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NMI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

