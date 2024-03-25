NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Rating Increased to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.29.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$4.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

