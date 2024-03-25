NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Rating Increased to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.29.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
