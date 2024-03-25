NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Dividend King?
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Shifting Momentum in Utilities, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.