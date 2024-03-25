NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.