Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 4249408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £948,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.