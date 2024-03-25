Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $1.95. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 2,953,465 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $490.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

