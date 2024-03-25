Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 2.0 %
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,361. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.