Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCDL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,376. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.