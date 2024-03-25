Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on April 29th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NCDL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.75. 29,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,376. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

