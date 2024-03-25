Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Announces — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
NYSE NCDL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. 27,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,270. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
