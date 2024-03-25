Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Announces — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE NCDL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. 27,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,270. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCDL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.