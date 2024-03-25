Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NCDL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. 28,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,274. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.