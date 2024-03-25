Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NCDL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. 28,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,274. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

