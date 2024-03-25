Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Plans — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.3 %
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 27,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,270. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCDL
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.