Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Plans — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.3 %

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 27,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,270. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

