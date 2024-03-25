Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 116105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter.
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
