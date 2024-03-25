Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.43

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 116105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.