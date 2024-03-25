Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 66,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $44.09. 20,171 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

