NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007635 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,967.60 or 0.99602018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012373 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00154357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

