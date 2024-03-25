O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE OI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,644. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

