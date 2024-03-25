Oasys (OAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $215.97 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Oasys has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $215.97 million and $1.98 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.0969867 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,773,525.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

