Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.39.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,218 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

