One Liberty Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 360.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $487.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also

