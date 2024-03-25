ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.40.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $79.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,676,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,892,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.