Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$693,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

