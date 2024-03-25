Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 617,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,036,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Get Opera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPRA

Opera Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.20. Opera had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the third quarter worth about $31,843,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $3,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the third quarter valued at $3,009,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $1,652,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.