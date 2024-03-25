OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,077,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 15,186,012 shares.The stock last traded at $1.00 and had previously closed at $0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $703.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,993,015 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,751,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,024,000 after purchasing an additional 428,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 428,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 768,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 579,657 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OPKO Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.