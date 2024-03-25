Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,895 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 5.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC increased their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $126.07. 7,443,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,317,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

