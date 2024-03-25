Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

