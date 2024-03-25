Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 26th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 369.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 720.0%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

ORC opened at $8.95 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Orchid Island Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.