Orchid Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $148.95 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,901.71 or 0.99375381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00154621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

