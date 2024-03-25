ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.04. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.